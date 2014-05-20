Homeserve says confident of further progress for year ahead

LONDON, May 20 (Reuters) - British repair and insurance company Homeserve said it was confident of making further progress in its new financial year, after it posted a 4 percent rise in full year group.

Homeserve, which sells cover for household emergencies such as boiler breakdowns and burst water pipes, said group revenue rose to 568.3 million pounds for the year end-March, but pretax profit fell to 84.1 million from 105 million.

The company was expected to report between 82.78 million and 84.74 million, with an average estimate of 83.95 million, according to a Thomson Reuters poll of 7 analysts. (Reporting by Li-mei Hoang, editing by Louise Heavens)