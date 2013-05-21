FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Homeserve reports 17 pct fall in full-year profit
May 21, 2013 / 6:11 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Homeserve reports 17 pct fall in full-year profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 21 (Reuters) - Homeserve PLC : * Auto alert - Homeserve Plc FY revenue rose 2 percent to 547 million

STG * Auto alert - Homeserve Plc FY adjusted pretax profit 105 million STG * Auto alert - Homeserve Plc final dividend 7.67 pence per share * Auto alert - Homeserve Plc total dividend 11.3 pence per share * 2.3m customers in line with our target * We expect to stabilise UK customer numbers at around 1.9m by the end of FY

2014 * Confident that the plans we are implementing will allow the group to return

to modest growth in FY 2015

