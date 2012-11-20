UPDATE 1-Homeserve looks for foreign growth as UK shrinks

* H1 pre-tax profit up 9 pct to 25.6 mln stg

* H1 revenue up 8 pct to 229.6 mln stg

* FSA investigation ongoing

* UK customers down, Spain and USA up

LONDON, Nov 20 (Reuters) - British repair and insurance group HomeServe posted first half profit growth of 9 percent as it continues to shrink its UK arm and build up operations in foreign markets.

Adjusted pre-tax profit for the six months to end-September was 25.6 million pounds ($40.74 million), while revenue was up 8 percent to 229.6 million.

The group said that it expects its results for the full year to be in line with its expectations.

The firm, which sells cover for and fixes boilers and burst pipes, is still being investigated by Britain’s Financial Services Authority for how it marketed and sold some of its policies.

Shares in HomeServe almost halved when the probe was launched in May 2012.

As a result it pledged to cut the size of its UK business from more than 2.7 million customers, with it now down to 2.5 million people, and grow customer numbers in the United States and Spain.

Customer numbers rose 20 percent and 42 percent in the United States and Spain respectively in the first-half, HomeServe said.

The UK business still accounts for more than half of group revenue, and the Spain and U.S. businesses still make an operating loss.

The group says that the probe is ongoing and that, at this stage, it has not made provisions for a fine or the cost of the investigation itself.