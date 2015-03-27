FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Homeserve says overall group trading in line with expectations
March 27, 2015 / 7:11 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Homeserve says overall group trading in line with expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 27 (Reuters) - Homeserve Plc

* Trading across group in final important quarter of year has been good, with retention and marketing activities performing well.

* Our uk business is now expected to end year with 2.1m customers and we continue to see pleasing levels of customer growth across our international businesses

* Good performance from our uk and european businesses, despite recent weakening of euro, has enabled us to make further marketing investment in usa

* Overall group is trading in line with our expectations. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Equities Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
