BRIEF-Homeserve says overall group trading in line with expectations

March 27 (Reuters) - Homeserve Plc

* Trading across group in final important quarter of year has been good, with retention and marketing activities performing well.

* Our uk business is now expected to end year with 2.1m customers and we continue to see pleasing levels of customer growth across our international businesses

* Good performance from our uk and european businesses, despite recent weakening of euro, has enabled us to make further marketing investment in usa

* Overall group is trading in line with our expectations.