FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's HomeShop 18 raises $14 mln in fresh round of funding
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
Cyber Risk
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 23, 2013 / 12:59 PM / 4 years ago

India's HomeShop 18 raises $14 mln in fresh round of funding

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Network 18 Media and Investments Ltd’s online retail arm HomeShop 18 has raised $14 million in a fresh round of funding, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Korean company GS Home Shopping Inc along with OCP Asia and Network 18 were the investors, the statement said.

Indian online retail firms are raising capital to benefit from the country’s fledgling $10 billion online commerce as rising incomes and aspirations to own big brands push a time-constrained working middle class to shop from their homes. ($1 = 61.59 rupees) (Reporting by Nandita Bose; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.