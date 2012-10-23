FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Mexico's Homex posts surge in 3rd-qtr profit
October 23, 2012 / 9:00 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Mexico's Homex posts surge in 3rd-qtr profit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Prison projects help boost revenues by 31 percent

* Mexico home sales rise nearly 18 percent

MEXICO CITY, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Mexican homebuilder Homex on Tuesday posted a 173 percent surge in third-quarter profit, helped by income from prison building projects and higher home sales in Mexico.

Culiacan-based Homex earned 487.7 million pesos ($38 million) in the July-September period, up from 178.8 million pesos a year earlier.

Quarterly revenues rose 31 percent compared to last year to 7.5 billion pesos, boosted by revenues from contracts to build Mexican jails, the company said. Home sales in Mexico rose 17.6 percent to 5.1 billion pesos.

The company slashed its 2012 revenue forecast in July to annual revenue growth of between 3 percent and 4 percent, down sharply from its previous forecast of 10 percent to 12 percent. Homex said on Tuesday it was on track to meet the adjusted guidance.

Homex shares fell 2.69 percent on Tuesday to close at 28.95 pesos before the earnings report. Homex shares fell to a record low in September but have edged back up since.

