UPDATE 1-Mexico's Homex posts 133 pct rise in 1st-qtr profit

* Revs up 44 pct, helped by 2 bln pesos in prison projects

* Free cash, accounting for jails, at negative 867 mln pesos

MEXICO CITY, May 2 (Reuters) - Mexican homebuilder Homex on Wednesday said first-quarter profit rose 133 percent as revenue got a kick from prison construction projects.

The company reported a profit of 767 million pesos ($60 million), up from 329 million pesos in the same quarter a year ago, th e company said in a filing with the Mexican stock exchange.

Revenues during the first three months of 2012 rose 44 percent to 5.888 billion pesos, padded by more than 2 billion from federal jail projects.

Including the jail projects, free cash flow was negative to the tune of $867 million, the company said.