Hon Hai sees 2014 profit growth not less than 10 pct -chairman

TAIPEI, June 25 (Reuters) - Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, the world’s largest contract manufacturer of electronic goods, expects 2014 profit growth to be not less than 10 percent, Chairman Terry Gou said at the company’s annual investor conference on Wednesday.

Gou did not elaborate on whether he was referring to growth of operating profit or net income.

Hon Hai, the main manufacturer of goods for Apple Inc , is likely to reap the benefits of an anticipated new iPhone launch this autumn, with some analysts expecting the U.S. tech giant to ship as many as 90 million handsets before the end of the year.

Largely due to Apple custom, Hon Hai last month reported its profit for the January-March period came in above expectations, hitting a first-quarter record of T$19.54 billion ($651.88 million).