REFILE-Hon Hai in talks to buy major stake in Asia Pacific Telecom - local media
May 5, 2014 / 1:00 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-Hon Hai in talks to buy major stake in Asia Pacific Telecom - local media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Removes extraneous word in headline)

TAIPEI, May 5 (Reuters) - Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd , a major maker of products for Apple Inc, is in talks to buy 22 percent of Taiwanese telecommunications firm Asia Pacific Telecom Co Ltd, local media reported on Monday, citing sources.

The deal will be worth T$11 billion to T$14 billion ($464.48 million), Taiwan’s Commercial Times said, and will represent all of Asia Pacific Telecom’s stock currently held by government-owned enterprises.

A spokesman for Hon Hai had no comment. Asia Pacific Telecom could not be immediately reached. ($1 = 30.1410 Taiwan Dollars) (Reporting by Michael Gold; Editing by Ryan Woo)

