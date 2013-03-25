Hon Hai Q4 net rise 5.6 pct on year

TAIPEI, March 25 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s Hon Hai Precision Industry, the main manufacturer of Apple Inc products, said its net profit in the fourth quarter rose 5.6 percent from a year ago, in line with market expectations.

Net profit for the company in October-December stood at T$37 billion ($1.24 billion), compared with a median forecast of T$36.2 billion by 13 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Hon Hai posted a net profit of T$35.03 billion in the same period a year earlier and T$30.3 billion in the third quarter. ($1 = 29.8605 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Edmund Klamann and David Cowell)