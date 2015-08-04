FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#India Top News
August 4, 2015 / 5:06 PM / 2 years ago

Foxconn says looking at long-term investments in India

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Terry Gou, founder and chairman of Taiwan's Foxconn Technology, gestures during a news conference in New Delhi, India, August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

NEW DELHI/MUMBAI (Reuters) - Foxconn, the trade name for Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, will invest in India as it builds a supply chain in the country, in a move that may help the country’s efforts to build a technology manufacturing base.

Taiwan-based Foxconn is the world’s largest contract maker of electronic products and counts Apple, Blackberry, Xiaomi and Amazon among clients.

Founder and chairman said Terry Gou said on Tuesday he was looking at India with a more than ten years timeframe in mind, but had not firmed up investment figures yet.

Gou told Reuters in May he aims to develop 10-12 facilities in India, including factories and data centres, by 2020.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
