UPDATE 1-Hon Hai plans $1.5 bln HK IPO for Foxconn Interconnect Technology unit-IFR
December 17, 2015 / 9:56 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Hon Hai plans $1.5 bln HK IPO for Foxconn Interconnect Technology unit-IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds Foxconn declined to comment paragraph 3)

HONG KONG, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s Hon Hai Precision Industry Co plans to spin off its Foxconn Interconnect Technology unit in a Hong Kong initial public offering worth at least $1.5 billion, IFR reported on Thursday, citing people close to the deal.

The listing of FIT, as the unit is called, is planned for the second quarter of 2016, with funds from the deal to be used to expand its overseas business and develop new technologies, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication. FIT makes electronic connectors and cables.

Foxconn Technology Group, whose flagship listed unit is Hon Hai, declined to comment on FIT’s listing plan.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, China International Capital Corp (CICC) and Credit Suisse were tapped to work on the deal, IFR said.

Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
