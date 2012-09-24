FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hon Hai says disturbance at Foxconn China plant
September 24, 2012 / 1:00 AM / 5 years ago

Hon Hai says disturbance at Foxconn China plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s Foxconn Technology Group said a fight among workers from different production lines occurred at its Taiyuan plant in northern China early on Monday morning.

Foxconn is the trading name of Hon Hai Precision Industry Co , and is the world’s largest contract maker of electronic goods.

“The fight is over now ... we’re still investigating the cause of the fight and the number of people involved,” said Foxconn spokesman Louis Woo. He said the fight happened in the workers’ dormitory facilities.

He said the company will issue a statement later on Monday. The Taiyuan plant makes parts for automotive electronics as well as a variety of other electronic parts. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Jonathan Standing)

