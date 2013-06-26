FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hon Hai chief says 15 pct sales target as challenging
June 26, 2013 / 4:40 AM / in 4 years

Hon Hai chief says 15 pct sales target as challenging

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, June 26 (Reuters) - Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd said on Wednesday that its target of a 15 percent sales growth this year is challenging amid slowing global growth and as consumer tastes in electronics products change.

“I’ll do my best to reach the 15 percent target. I’ll work 16 hours a day if I have to,” Company Chairman Terry Gou told the company’s annual shareholder meeting.

Gou said he still expects sales and earnings-per-share (EPS) to be higher than last year’s record high.

Hon Hai’s sales are down 12.6 percent for the year through to end-May, a stark contrast to Gou’s stated aim of achieving at least 15 percent growth in sales every year. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

