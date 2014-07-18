FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Next-generation iPhone to enter mass production this month - media
July 18, 2014 / 1:03 AM / 3 years ago

Next-generation iPhone to enter mass production this month - media

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TAIPEI, July 18 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, the world’s largest contract manufacturer of electronic goods, will begin mass production of Apple Inc’s next-generation iPhone this month, local media reported Friday.

Mass production of a 4.7-inch successor to the wildly popular iPhone 5 series of smartphones will begin during the third week of July, Taiwan’s Economic Daily News said, without citing sources. Production of a 5.5-inch version will begin during the second week of August, it said.

A separate report issued Thursday by a China state-run news service said Hon Hai is planning to hire 100,000 workers at its mainland facilities to meet future demand for the gadget, citing comments made by the chief of the Henan Provincial Commerce Department.

Fellow Taiwanese contract manufacturer Pegatron Corp this month also began recruitment of over 10,000 workers for its mainland facilities to manufacture the phone, according to the Economic Daily News report.

Hon Hai had no comment on the report. Representatives for Pegatron and the Henan Provincial Commerce Department could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Michael Gold; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
