Google buys patents on virtual image technology from Hon Hai
August 23, 2013 / 12:01 PM / in 4 years

Google buys patents on virtual image technology from Hon Hai

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s Hon Hai Precision Industry said it sold Google Inc part of a patent portfolio involving the superimposition of virtual images on real-world photos.

The technology, dubbed Head Mounted Display, is commonly used in aviation and ground displays, engineering and scientific design applications, gaming devices and training and simulation tools, the company said on Friday in a statement.

It did not disclose the price of the sale.

Hon Hai, the world’s largest maker of electronics under contract and a major manufacturer of Apple Inc products, has said it will focus on developing new technology, intellectual property rights and e-commerce as it looks to reduce its reliance on Apple.

It said it had applied for over 55,000 patent rights globally, of which over 5,000 have been approved.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
