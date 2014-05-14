FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Taiwan's Hon Hai Q1 profit rises 19.5 pct, beats estimates
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
May 14, 2014 / 11:51 AM / 3 years ago

Taiwan's Hon Hai Q1 profit rises 19.5 pct, beats estimates

Michael Gold

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, May 14 (Reuters) - Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd , the world’s largest contract manufacturer of electronic goods, beat analyst estimates by booking a 19.5 percent rise in first-quarter profit thanks to exceptional demand from main client Apple Inc.

Net profit reached T$19.54 billion ($647.64 million) in January-March, the Taiwanese company said in a statement on Wednesday, versus the T$18.18 billion mean estimate of 12 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters.

The result compared with the T$16.35 billion in the same period a year earlier, and T$42.61 billion in the fourth quarter when sales of electronic goods typically peak.

Shares of Hon Hai ended 0.34 percent higher ahead of the result versus a 0.65 percent gain in the broader TAIEX index . ($1 = 30.1710 Taiwan Dollars) (Reporting by Michael Gold, editing by William Hardy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.