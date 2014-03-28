FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hon Hai profit rises 15.3 pct to T$42.6 bln; beats estimates
March 28, 2014 / 11:46 AM / 3 years ago

Hon Hai profit rises 15.3 pct to T$42.6 bln; beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, March 28 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, the world’s largest contract manufacturer of electronic devices, beat analyst estimates with a 15.3 percent rise in quarterly profit, boosted by record sales of client Apple Inc’s iPhones and iPads.

October-December net profit reached T$42.6 billion ($1.40 billion) from T$37.0 billion a year earlier, according to company figures released Friday.

The result compared with the T$40.1 billion mean estimate of 13 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters.

Shares of Hon Hai closed flat before the earnings release, in line with in the benchmark index. ($1 = 30.5315 Taiwan Dollars) (Reporting by Michael Gold. Editing by Jane Merriman)

