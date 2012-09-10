FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan's Hon Hai Aug sales up 3.7 pct on year
September 10, 2012 / 9:21 AM / 5 years ago

Taiwan's Hon Hai Aug sales up 3.7 pct on year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, the main manufacturer of Apple Inc products, said on Monday that unconsolidated August sales edged up 3.7 percent from a year earlier.

The company said revenue was T$222.31 billion ($7.45 billion) for the month, up from T$214.43 billion a year earlier, but down from T$248.69 billion in the previous month.

Hon Hai did not give any further details in its statement. ($1 = 29.8260 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Jonathan Standing)

