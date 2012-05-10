Taiwan's Hon Hai April sales down 10 pct on month

TAIPEI, May 10 (Reuters) - Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd , the main manufacturer of Apple Inc products, said on Thursday that unconsolidated April sales fell almost 10 percent from March, though they rose 22.8 percent from a year earlier.

The company said revenue was T$251.74 billion ($8.6 billion) for the month, compared with T$204.94 billion a year earlier and T$278.73 billion in March.

It did not give any further details in its statement. ($1 = 29.3740 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Jonathan Standing)