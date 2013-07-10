UPDATE 1-Taiwan's Hon Hai second-quarter sales beat forecasts

TAIPEI, July 10 (Reuters) - Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, the main producer of Apple Inc’s iPhones and iPads, posted second-quarter sales that beat analysts’ expectations as the Taiwanese company diversified from contract manufacturing.

The world’s No.1 electronics contract maker is reducing its reliance on Apple, whose growth is ebbing in the face of fierce competition from Samsung Electronics Co Ltd. Hon Hai is now turning its focus to businesses ranging from software development to e-commerce.

In the second quarter, Hon Hai sales totalled T$896.87 billion ($29.81 billion), up 0.6 percent from a year earlier, and 10.9 percent higher than the previous quarter. That surpassed the average T$848.78 billion forecast in a poll of 14 analysts by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

But sustaining the growth momentum would be tough. Chairman Terry Gou told shareholders in June that the company’s target of a 15 percent revenue increase this year would be challenging due to slowing global growth and changes in consumer tastes in electronics products.

“The better-than-expected sales probably came from TV sales,” said Fubon Securities analyst Arthur Liao. “But it’s hard to see full-year sales growing as iPhone sales are not doing well, and Apple is also diversifying orders from Hon Hai.”

Hon Hai draws an estimated 60 percent of its revenue assembling Apple’s iPhones and iPads, among other contract work it does for the California-based company.

Shares in Hon Hai climbed 1.9 percent on Wednesday, ahead of the sales data. That compared with a 0.51 rise in the broader market.