Taiwan's Hon Hai Dec sales up 14 pct on year

TAIPEI, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd , the main manufacturer of Apple Inc products, said on Thursday that unconsolidated December sales rose 14 percent from a year earlier.

The company said revenue was T$360.94 billion ($12.44 billion) for the month, compared with T$316.94 billion a year earlier and T$351.7 billion in the previous month.

Hon Hai did not give any further details in its statement. ($1 = 29.0075 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)