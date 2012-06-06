FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hon Hai chief says deal to buy Sharp shares is good value-TV
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Goldman Sachs
June 6, 2012 / 9:56 AM / 5 years ago

Hon Hai chief says deal to buy Sharp shares is good value-TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, June 6 (Reuters) - The chairman of Apple Inc’s major supplier Hon Hai Precision Industry Co was quoted as saying on Wednesday that a deal to buy shares of Japan’s Sharp Corp was a good value.

TV reports quoted Hon Hai Chairman Terry Gou as making the remark in response to a comment by a Goldman Sachs analyst. The analyst had said Hon Hai might request a review of the deal after Sharp’s share price dropped to its lowest in 34 years.

Hon Hai agreed in March to purchase new shares in Sharp worth $844 million as part of a tie-up in liquid crystal display production aimed at reversing losses at the Japanese firm from declining TV sales. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.