FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hon Hai says joint statement with Sharp expected by end August
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 10, 2012 / 6:09 AM / in 5 years

Hon Hai says joint statement with Sharp expected by end August

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s Hon Hai Precision Industry said a joint statement with Sharp Corp on a renegotiated tie-up plan will be delayed to later this month.

“We have a mutual understanding and the joint release is a work in process. I understand that Japan has a summer break starting next week so it’ll be a better time after,” Hon Hai spokesman Simon Hsing told Reuters.

Hsing declined to give details of the announcement, but said the two companies are working to reach a consensus on their March agreement about Hon Hai’s investment in Sharp.

The two companies originally planned to issue a joint statement this week, Hsing said on Wednesday.

Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Matt Driskill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.