Shares of Hon Hai open up sharply on solid Q2 profit gain

TAIPEI, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Shares of Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd rose sharply on Thursday after the world’s largest contract manufacturer of electronic goods recorded its third straight quarterly profit gain.

Its shares had climbed 4 percent higher at 0107 GMT.

Hon Hai, also known as Foxconn, is a main assembler of Apple Inc devices. It said late on Wednesday net profit in the second quarter was T$20.19 billion, higher than expectations and higher than the T$16.98 billion recorded in the same period a year earlier. (Reporting By J.R. Wu; Editing by Paul Tait)