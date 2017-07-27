Shares in Hon Hai Precision open 2.16 percent higher

TAIPEI, July 27 (Reuters) - Shares in Hon Hai Precision , the world's largest contract electronics manufacturer and major Apple supplier, opened 2.16 pct higher in early morning trade on Thursday.

At a U.S. White House event on Wednesday, the company that's also known as Foxconn announced plans to build a $10 billion LCD display panel screen plant in Wisconsin, a deal President Donald Trump asserted would not have happened without his efforts.