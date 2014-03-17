FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hon Hai sets up think-tank to begin search for eventual CEO successor -report
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
Future of money
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
March 17, 2014 / 9:22 AM / 4 years ago

Hon Hai sets up think-tank to begin search for eventual CEO successor -report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TAIPEI, March 17 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, the world’s largest contract assembler of electronic goods, has established a think-tank to seek out a future successor for chairman and chief executive officer Terry Gou, Taiwan’s Economic Daily News reported on Monday.

A spokesman for the company confirmed Hon Hai has set up a think-tank that will be led by Dr. Steven Yang, head of one of the main divisions at the Taiwan Institute of Economic Research.

The spokesman declined to comment on the paper’s report that the think-tank’s mission is to find a successor for Gou, and declined to comment on when Gou might leave his position.

The move comes amid broader changes at Hon Hai, better known under its trading name of Foxconn.

The company, which is the main supplier of products for tech giant Apple Inc, has express its intent to move away from pure contract manufacturing, purchasing a license to operate part of the wireless telecom spectrum in Taiwan and entering into a deal with Mozilla to create content for its Firefox browser. (Reporting by Michael Gold; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.