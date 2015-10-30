Honda delays new factory in Brazil, to hold output steady in 2016

SAO PAULO, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co has postponed the start of production at a new Brazilian factory in the city of Itirapina due to a sharp downturn in the local auto market, the company said in an emailed statement on Friday.

Honda said the new start date for the Itirapina plant will depend on market conditions. The company said it plans to maintain production levels in 2016, which can be covered with its Sumaré plant, also located in Sao Paulo state. (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr and Brad Haynes)