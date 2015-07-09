Honda CEO: Sales in China set to rise despite economy, market jitters

TOKYO, July 9 (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co’s chief executive said on Thursday the Japanese automaker expects to boost China sales in the current fiscal year as demand among younger consumers helps it shake off jitters about the country’s economy and financial markets.

“I think this year’s car sales (in China) will top last year‘s,” CEO Takahiro Hachigo told reporters on Thursday. Recently named to the top job at the auto maker, Hachigo previously headed the automaker’s Chinese subsidiary.

Unlike in Japan, where fewer young people want or buy cars, young Chinese people are still eager to buy them, said Hachigo. He said the Chinese auto market, the world’s biggest, still has potential to grow much more.

As fears for the health of the world’s second-biggest economy have grown, Chinese stocks have tumbled as much as 30 percent since mid-June, also dragging Japanese share prices to three-month lows on Thursday. (Reporting by Minami Funakoshi; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)