FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Honda CEO: Sales in China set to rise despite economy, market jitters
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 9, 2015 / 8:20 AM / 2 years ago

Honda CEO: Sales in China set to rise despite economy, market jitters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 9 (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co’s chief executive said on Thursday the Japanese automaker expects to boost China sales in the current fiscal year as demand among younger consumers helps it shake off jitters about the country’s economy and financial markets.

“I think this year’s car sales (in China) will top last year‘s,” CEO Takahiro Hachigo told reporters on Thursday. Recently named to the top job at the auto maker, Hachigo previously headed the automaker’s Chinese subsidiary.

Unlike in Japan, where fewer young people want or buy cars, young Chinese people are still eager to buy them, said Hachigo. He said the Chinese auto market, the world’s biggest, still has potential to grow much more.

As fears for the health of the world’s second-biggest economy have grown, Chinese stocks have tumbled as much as 30 percent since mid-June, also dragging Japanese share prices to three-month lows on Thursday. (Reporting by Minami Funakoshi; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.