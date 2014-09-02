FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Honda says Aug China auto sales down 5.5 pct y/y
September 2, 2014 / 6:15 AM / 3 years ago

Honda says Aug China auto sales down 5.5 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co Ltd and its two local joint ventures sold 52,513 automobiles in China in August, down 5.5 percent from a year earlier, the Japanese automaker said on Tuesday.

That follows a 22.7 percent year-on-year fall in July and a 15.8 percent increase in June.

The company’s sales in the first eight months of the year came to 445,472 vehicles, up 5.2 percent from the same period a year earlier.

Honda will double the number of car models it sells in China over the next two years to increase its market share, Japan’s Nikkei newspaper reported in May.

Honda, which operates car ventures in China with Dongfeng Motor Group Co Ltd and Guangzhou Automobile Group Co Ltd , aims to sell 900,000 cars in the country this year, up 18.9 percent from a year earlier. (Reporting by Adam Jourdan and Kazunori Takada)

