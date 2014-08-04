FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Honda says July China auto sales down 23 pct y/y
August 4, 2014 / 6:10 AM / 3 years ago

Honda says July China auto sales down 23 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co Ltd and its two local joint ventures sold 39,543 automobiles in China in July, down 22.7 percent from a year earlier, the Japanese automaker said on Monday.

That follows a 15.8 percent year-on-year rise in June and a 10.5 percent increase in May.

The company’s sales in the first seven months of the year came to 392,959 vehicles, up 6.9 percent from the same period a year earlier.

Honda will double the number of car models it sells in China over the next two years to increase its market share, Japan’s Nikkei newspaper reported in May.

Honda, which operates car ventures in China with Dongfeng Motor Group Co Ltd and Guangzhou Automobile Group Co Ltd , aims to sell 900,000 cars in the country this year, up 18.9 percent from a year earlier. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Brenda Goh; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
