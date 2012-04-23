AUTOSHOW-Honda says no plans now to sell hybrid tech to Chinese car makers

BEIJING, April 23 (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co aims to make up for a slow last few years in China by offering more compact cars and developing more models tailored specifically for the world’s largest car market, chief executive Takanobu Ito said on Monday.

Speaking to reporters at the Beijing Auto Show, Ito also said Honda had no plans now to share or sell its hybrid technology with Chinese automakers, denying a newspaper report a day earlier.

“We definitely want to make use of our strength in hybrid technology in China. I think the technology will be very successful eventually, but not just yet,” he said.

“Our first priority is to add more compact models and increase our sales volumes. There’s so much more to do (before producing hybrid cars locally in China).”