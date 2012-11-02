FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Honda says Oct China auto sales down 54 pct yr-on-yr
#Autos
November 2, 2012 / 6:16 AM / in 5 years

Honda says Oct China auto sales down 54 pct yr-on-yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co Ltd and its China joint ventures sold 24,115 vehicles in the country in October, down 54 percent from a year earlier, the Japanese automaker said on Friday.

The declined has accelerated from September when sales declined 41 percent.

For the first ten months, sales were up 2.7 percent at 494,108 cars, Honda said in a statement.

Honda makes vehicles in China in partnership with Dongfeng Motor Group Co and Guangzhou Automobile Group Co . (Reporting by Fang Yan in BEIJING and Kazunori Takada in SHANGHAI)

