Honda says March China car sales down 6.6 pct yr-on-yr
April 2, 2013 / 6:16 AM / 5 years ago

Honda says March China car sales down 6.6 pct yr-on-yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, April 2 (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co Ltd and its China joint ventures sold 61,108 cars in the country in March, down 6.6 percent from a year earlier, the Japanese automaker said on Tuesday.

That compares with a 27.1 percent fall in February, although figures were skewed due to the timing of the week-long Lunar New Year holidays.

Sales in the first three months of the year came to 140,380, down 5.2 percent from the same period a year earlier.

China sales of Japanese carmakers fell around 50 percent following violent anti-Japan protests in September 2012 after Japan nationalised two East China Sea islands. China claims the islands as its own territory.

Honda makes vehicles in China in partnership with Dongfeng Motor Group Co and Guangzhou Automobile Group Co .

Reporting by Fang Yan and Nick Edwards; Editing by Matt Driskill

