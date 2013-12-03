FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Honda says Nov China auto sales up 102 pct
December 3, 2013 / 6:36 AM / 4 years ago

Honda says Nov China auto sales up 102 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co Ltd and its two local joint-ventures sold 83,013 automobiles in China in November, up 101.5 percent from a year earlier, the Japanese automaker said on Tuesday.

That follows a 211.6 percent year-on-year jump in October and a 118 percent rise in September, which were partly boosted by a low base from last year when sales tanked due to a surge in anti-Japan sentiment following a territorial dispute between Beijing and Tokyo.

The company statement did not give the year-to-date sales figure.

Honda makes vehicles in China in partnership with Dongfeng Motor Group Co and Guangzhou Automobile Group Co . (Reporting by Kazunori Takada)

