Honda says to spend $117.3 mln to move Shanghai motorbike plant
September 30, 2014 / 9:05 AM / 3 years ago

Honda says to spend $117.3 mln to move Shanghai motorbike plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co is investing 720 million yuan ($117.3 million) to relocate its existing motorbike plant in Shanghai to Jiangsu province, some 40 km northwest of the current location, the company said on Tuesday.

The new plant is set to start production in January 2017 and will have an annual capacity of 600,000 motorbikes, Honda spokeswoman Misato Fukushima said.

China’s government, trying to tackle pollution, has asked manufacturers to move out of the city and its immediate outskirts.

$1 = 6.1383 Chinese yuan Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Miral Fahmy

