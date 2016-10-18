FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Honda to build new factory in China for compact cars - Nikkei
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Charred ruins and sooty skies
California wildfires
Charred ruins and sooty skies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 18, 2016 / 12:20 AM / in a year

Honda to build new factory in China for compact cars - Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co will build a new factory in Wuhan, China, that would begin producing compact cars in spring 2019, boosting its output capacity in the country by about a fifth, the Nikkei business daily said on Tuesday.

Japan’s third-largest automaker by sales will spend “hundreds of millions of dollars” on the plant, which will start with capacity of 120,000 cars a year and gradually double in line with demand, the paper said.

The factory will be operated in a joint venture with local partner Dongfeng Motor Group Co, the Nikkei said.

Media representatives at Honda were not immediately available to comment.

China introduced a tax break a year ago that effectively shaves $1,000 off the price of passenger cars with engines of up to 1.6 litres, the Nikkei said.

Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Stephen Coates

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.