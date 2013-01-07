Honda says Dec China auto sales down 19.2 pct

BEIJING, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co Ltd and its China joint ventures sold 63,264 vehicles in the country in December, down 19.2 percent from a year earlier, the Japanese automaker said on Monday.

That shows an improvement from November, when sales declined 29.2 percent.

For the full year, sales were down 3.1 percent to 598,577, Honda said in a statement.

Honda makes vehicles in China in partnership with Dongfeng Motor Group Co and Guangzhou Automobile Group Co . (Reporting by Fang Yan in BEIJING and Kazunori Takada in SHANGHAI)