Honda says Jan China auto sales up 33.6 pct y/y
February 10, 2014 / 6:10 AM / 4 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co Ltd and its two local joint ventures sold 63,128 automobiles in China in January, up 33.6 percent from a year earlier, the Japanese automaker said on Monday.

That follows a 60.4 percent year-on-year jump in December and 101.5 percent rise in November, which were partly boosted by a low base from the year before when sales tanked due to a surge in anti-Japanese sentiment following a territorial dispute between Beijing and Tokyo.

In 2013, Honda sold a record 756,882 vehicles, up 26.4 percent from a year earlier.

Honda makes vehicles in China in partnership with Dongfeng Motor Group Co Ltd and Guangzhou Automobile Group Co Ltd . (Reporting by Shanghai newsroom, Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
