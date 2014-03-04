Honda says Feb China auto sales up 27.6 pct y/y

SHANGHAI, March 4 (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co Ltd and its two local joint ventures sold about 40,858 automobiles in China in February, up 27.6 pct from a year earlier, the Japanese automaker said on Tuesday.

That follows a 33.6 percent year-on-year jump in January and a 60.4 percent rise in December, reflecting a gradual recovery in sales which took a heavy beating from a surge anti-Japan sentiment following a territorial dispute between Beijing and Tokyo in late 2012.

The company’s sales in the first two months of the year came to about 104,095 cars, up 31.3 percent from the same period a year earlier.

Honda, which operates car ventures in China with Dongfeng Motor Group Co Ltd and Guangzhou Automobile Group Co Ltd , aims to sell 900,000 cars in the country this year, up 18.9 percent from a year earlier. (Reporting By Kazunori Takada and Adam Jourdan)