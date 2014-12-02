Honda says Nov China auto sales down 12 pct on year

SHANGHAI, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co Ltd and its two Chinese joint ventures sold 72,973 vehicles in China in November, down 12.1 percent from a year earlier, the Japanese automaker said on Tuesday.

This follows a 5.8 percent year-on-year fall in October and a 23.1 percent decline in September.

In the first 11 months of this year, Honda sold a total of 646,127 vehicles, down 1.4 percent from a year earlier.

Honda makes vehicles in China in partnership with Dongfeng Motor Group Co and Guangzhou Automobile Group Co . (Reporting by Adam Jourdan and SHANGHAI newsroom; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)