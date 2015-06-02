FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Honda Motor posts 32 pct China sales surge in May
June 2, 2015 / 8:46 AM / 2 years ago

Honda Motor posts 32 pct China sales surge in May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, June 2 (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co Ltd and its two Chinese joint ventures sold 80,298 vehicles in China in May, a surge of 32 percent from the same period a year earlier, the Japanese automaker said on Tuesday.

That followed a 12 percent rise in April, when Honda first began reporting retail sales rather than wholesale figures to better reflect consumer demand.

Honda makes cars in China through joint ventures with Dongfeng Motor Group Co and Guangzhou Automobile Group Co . (Reporting by Jake Spring; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

