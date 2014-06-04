FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Honda says May China auto sales up 10.5 pct y/y
#Honda Motor Co
June 4, 2014 / 6:06 AM / 3 years ago

Honda says May China auto sales up 10.5 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, June 4 (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co Ltd and its two local joint ventures sold 60,269 automobiles in China in May, up 10.5 percent from a year earlier, the Japanese automaker said on Wednesday.

That follows a 3.6 percent year-on-year fall in April and a 2 percent fall in March.

The company’s sales in the first five months of the year came to 282,677 vehicles, up 10.6 percent from the same period a year earlier.

Honda will double the number of car models it sells in China over the next two years to increase market share, Japan’s Nikkei newspaper reported last month.

Honda, which operates car ventures in China with Dongfeng Motor Group Co Ltd and Guangzhou Automobile Group Co Ltd , aims to sell 900,000 cars in the country this year, up 18.9 percent from a year earlier. (Reporting by Samuel Shen, Adam Jourdan and Shanghai Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
