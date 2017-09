TOKYO, July 31 (Reuters) - Japan’s Honda Motor Co Ltd stuck to its global vehicle sales forecast for the year ending in March 2014 at 4.43 million, although it tweaked its foreign exchange assumptions for the year.

The automaker now expects a yen exchange rate of 96 to the dollar, compared with an earlier forecast of 95, while it revised its euro exchange rate assumption to 126 yen from 120 yen.