FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Honda sees dlr at 80 yen, euro at 105 yen in 2012/13
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 27, 2012 / 6:15 AM / 5 years ago

Honda sees dlr at 80 yen, euro at 105 yen in 2012/13

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 27 (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co said on Friday it is assuming an average dollar rate of 80 yen and a euro of 105 yen in the business year that started this month.

Japan’s No.3 automaker also forecast its global car sales to jump 38.4 percent to 4.3 million vehicles and its motorcycle sales to rise 10.2 percent to 16.6 million in 2012/13.

It sees sales in North America rising 31.5 percent to 1.74 million vehicles, sales in Japan climbing by 20.7 percent to 710,000 and the rest of Asia by 56.5 percent to 1.31 million.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.