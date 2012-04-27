Honda sees dlr at 80 yen, euro at 105 yen in 2012/13

TOKYO, April 27 (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co said on Friday it is assuming an average dollar rate of 80 yen and a euro of 105 yen in the business year that started this month.

Japan’s No.3 automaker also forecast its global car sales to jump 38.4 percent to 4.3 million vehicles and its motorcycle sales to rise 10.2 percent to 16.6 million in 2012/13.

It sees sales in North America rising 31.5 percent to 1.74 million vehicles, sales in Japan climbing by 20.7 percent to 710,000 and the rest of Asia by 56.5 percent to 1.31 million.