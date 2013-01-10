Honda to build new Accord hybrid car in U.S.

DETROIT, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co Ltd said on Thursday it will invest $23 million to build a hybrid version of its popular Accord sedan at its plant in Marysville, Ohio.

The Japanese automaker said it will add about 50 jobs at the plant to build the car, which will go on sale this fall as a 2014 model.

It will be the third hybrid vehicle Honda builds in the United States, following hybrid versions of the Civic and Acura ILX built at the company’s Greensburg, Indiana, plant.

The Ohio plant is undergoing an expansion of 95,000 square feet to house assembly processes and logistics specifically for production of the Accord hybrid, Honda said. The project includes lengthening the main assembly line and adding space for related parts receiving and sub-assembly operations.

In the last three years, Honda has announced investments at its Ohio manufacturing facilities exceeding $800 million.