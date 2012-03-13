UPDATE 2-Honda to build 4th motorcycle plant in Indonesia

* Honda to invest $340 mln in new scooter plant

* Plant to have annual capacity of 1.1 mln scooters

* Astra Honda’s total capacity to rise by quarter to 5.3 mln

* Plant to employ 3,000 workers

* Honda aims to widen gap with No.2 brand Yamaha (Updates with announcement, background)

TOKYO, March 13 (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co said its Indonesian joint venture will spend 3.1 trillion rupiah ($340 million) to build a new scooter factory, boosting its capacity in the world’s third-biggest two-wheeler market by a quarter to 5.3 million motorcycles a year.

Production at Honda’s fourth Indonesian motorcycle factory is slated to start in autumn 2013, with annual capacity of 1.1 million scooters, it said in a statement on Tuesday. The plant, to be built in Bukit Indah Industrial Park, about 70 km east of central Jakarta, would add about 3,000 jobs, it said.

Honda, which builds and sells motorcycles in Indonesia through a venture with PT Astra International, has been looking to build a new factory as it aims to widen the gap with No. 2 brand up Yamaha Motor Co.

Sales at the 50-50 venture, PT Astra Honda Motor, jumped 25 percent to 4.27 million motorcycles in 2011, outpacing growth in the wider Indonesian market, which expanded 9 percent to a record 8.01 million.

Astra Honda President Yusuke Hori said last year he wanted a 60 percent market share by the time total sales reach 10 million motorcycles, adding that would require additional production facilities by 2013.