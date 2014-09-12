FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Honda's India car unit to appeal anti-trust regulator fine - exec
September 12, 2014 / 11:13 AM / 3 years ago

Honda's India car unit to appeal anti-trust regulator fine - exec

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co Ltd’s India car unit, which is one of the automakers fined by the country’s anti-trust regulator, will appeal the order, a senior company executive told Reuters on Friday.

Jnaneswar Sen, senior vice president of marketing and sales at Honda Cars India Ltd, said he expected the company to export 9,000 cars during the current fiscal year to March, 50 percent higher than last fiscal year. (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Writing by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

