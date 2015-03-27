FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Honda to invest $154 mln to expand India motorcycle, car output
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
March 27, 2015 / 8:41 AM / 2 years ago

Honda to invest $154 mln to expand India motorcycle, car output

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 27 (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co Ltd said on Friday that it would invest 9.65 billion rupees ($154 million) to expand its motorcycle and automobile production in India, targeting growing demand in Asia’s third-largest economy.

The Japanese automaker said its unit, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, would spend 5.85 billion rupees to raise annual production capacity by a third to 2.4 million units at its factory in the Narsapura area of southern India. The move will create about 1,900 jobs.

Meanwhile, its automobile unit, Honda Cars India Limited, will invest 3.8 billion rupees to raise capacity by 50 percent to 180,000 units a year at its Rajasthan factory in northern India. It will hire an additional 600 workers.

The moves will help increase Honda's overall annual production capacity in India to 6.4 million motorbikes and 300,000 automobiles, the company said in a statement on its website: (bit.ly/1H3QgbO) ($1 = 62.6100 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Chris Gallagher in Tokyo; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.