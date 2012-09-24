Honda to raise prices of top-selling Indian models from Oct

Sept 24 (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co will raise the price of its three most popular cars in India by as much as 2.6 percent from Oct. 1 due to rising input costs, high inflation and the impact of a recent hike in diesel prices, the Japanese carmaker’s Indian unit said.

The prices of Honda’s Brio, Jazz and City cars will be increased by 0.2 to 2.6 percent, the company said in a statement on Monday, without providing further details.

India’s monthly car sales fell in August for the first time in ten months, as a gloomy economic outlook and high interest rates dampened demand. (Reporting by Henry Foy in MUMBAI; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)